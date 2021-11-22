AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.09

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 4394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

