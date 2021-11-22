ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $70.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of OGS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 26.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ONE Gas by 314.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

