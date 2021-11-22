Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.90

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 67181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,023.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.