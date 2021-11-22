LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.73

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.73 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 1678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

