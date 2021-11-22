Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.64

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 7473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

