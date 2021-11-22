Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 18.4%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

RYKKY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.47. 57,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

