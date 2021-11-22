The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,440.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 176,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The GDL Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in The GDL Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,854,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000.

GDL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 5,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

