Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,113,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 1,335,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,078 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Roche during the second quarter valued at about $40,037,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Roche by 45.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 1,493.0% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

RHHBY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.75. 387,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

