Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in October

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 817,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BLFY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO James D. Nesci bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 64,425 shares of company stock valued at $897,365 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

