Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

FLXN remained flat at $$9.12 during trading on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.