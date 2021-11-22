Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 151,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.43 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.