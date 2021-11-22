Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $4.08 on Monday, reaching $20.45. 1,932,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -292.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

