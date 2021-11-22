Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
NASDAQ:VG traded up $4.08 on Monday, reaching $20.45. 1,932,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -292.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.60.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
