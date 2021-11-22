Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 1.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.56 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.33.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

