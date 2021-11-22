$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 28.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mercury Systems by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercury Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.