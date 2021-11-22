N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.03. 22,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.