Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 268,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,035. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.