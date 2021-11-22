N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $457.47. 1,182,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,472. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $322.50 and a one year high of $459.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.