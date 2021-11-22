Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.64. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.