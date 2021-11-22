HSBC Begins Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.03.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $67.90.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

