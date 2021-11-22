Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

TECH traded down $3.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $497.65. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $296.00 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,052 shares of company stock worth $26,348,729. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

