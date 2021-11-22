Robeco Schweiz AG Has $150.34 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $150,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.87. 1,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,450. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.