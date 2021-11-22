PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,982. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

