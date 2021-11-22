Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 1,107,200 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.09% of A. O. Smith worth $106,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock worth $4,880,836. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.61. 2,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,305. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

