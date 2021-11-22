$48.04 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $48.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $40.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $141.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 million to $178.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $177.17 million, with estimates ranging from $159.52 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,286. The firm has a market cap of $820.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.87. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

