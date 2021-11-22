$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.