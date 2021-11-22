The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BATRK. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

