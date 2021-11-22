BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

BMRN opened at $91.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.75, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

