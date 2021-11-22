BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.
BMRN opened at $91.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.75, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
