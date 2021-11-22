iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.96 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.