Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.43) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,565.71 ($20.46).

LON CBG traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,381 ($18.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,386. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.64. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total value of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

