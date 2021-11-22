AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

