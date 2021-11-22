ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.67

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.67 and last traded at $133.67, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

