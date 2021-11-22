Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.20

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Franchise Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

