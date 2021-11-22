Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

SYF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,093. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

