Investment Partners LTD. Makes New $313,000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,133. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

