Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. 31,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

