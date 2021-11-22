Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

NYSE:MHK traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $180.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average of $193.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.16 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.