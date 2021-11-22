Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $140.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,250. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.