Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 745 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 88,471.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ASML by 3,121.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $857.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $420.75 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $811.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

