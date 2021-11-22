Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 7.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,856.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,695.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.