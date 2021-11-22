Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.26

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.26 and last traded at $214.22, with a volume of 56174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.84.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 30,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.