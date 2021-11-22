Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average is $221.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.