SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 86,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,923,000 after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.