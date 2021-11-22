Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $261.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $196.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

