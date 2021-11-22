KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.07

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 2462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KBR by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,923,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

