Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $150,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 38.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of BSKYU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 73,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,350. Big Sky Growth Partners has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

