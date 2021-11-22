Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declines By 16.2%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIC. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Income by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of EIC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.79. 27,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

