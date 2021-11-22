Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $11,126.43 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $44,990.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11,126.43 or 0.19121236 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00089883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.03 or 0.07241976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,417.94 or 1.00393645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

