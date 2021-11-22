Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 6,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $140,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,726 shares in the company, valued at $904,783.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,328,800. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

