Guider Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $8,418.65 and approximately $49.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00224970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

