Zacks: Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

GAMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,376. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

