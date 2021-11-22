Zacks: Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

GAMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,376. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.